Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stake; Petrus Trust Company Lta Stake In Dollar Gen New (DG) Was Raised

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.06. About 501,966 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 36,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 206,048 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 170,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 350,819 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces lndustry’s First IHLP® lnductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Applications; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 36C; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH)

