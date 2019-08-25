Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Holding in Orrstown Finl Svcs (ORRF) by $333,000; Pbf Energy (PBF) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Cut Position by $11.16 Million as Stock Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.38M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 70,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 51,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 15,506 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold ORRF shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 3.71 million shares or 3.25% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Limited Co invested in 182,858 shares. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% or 59,648 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Pcl has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 1,170 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 239,461 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) or 3,423 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Penn Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,635 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 2,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Strs Ohio holds 1,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 182,008 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Millennium Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 63,460 shares to 4.97 million shares, valued at $95.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,301 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

More notable recent Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc., Names Thomas R. Brugger Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Orrstown Bank Announces Addition of Luke M. Bernstein, SVP/Director, Orrstown Financial Advisors and Corporate Communications Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orrstown Bank Announces David Hornberger Joins Organization to Lead Lancaster Region Expansion Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2016.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why PBF Energy Stock Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Energy’s Integrated Success Creating Value – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.