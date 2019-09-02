Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $17.79 Million; Opus Capital Group Has Lowered American Campus Comm (ACC) Stake by $1.39 Million

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Comm (ACC) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 29,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 25,104 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 54,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in American Campus Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 604,171 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 456,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 9.82M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392.42M, up from 9.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) by 5,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 766,518 shares. Eii Management invested 0.99% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 378,042 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 15,559 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 162,669 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 2.3% or 2.96 million shares. Wright Invsts Service, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,782 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 1.58M are held by Northern Corporation. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 1.91 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 261 were accumulated by Advisory Services Network Lc. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 6,811 shares. Bb&T Llc holds 0.02% or 40,118 shares. Btim stated it has 398,085 shares.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.77 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Days To Buy American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 619,500 shares to 974,115 shares, valued at $49.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart Sand Inc by 542,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,129 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Limited Liability Company owns 10,548 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 1.10 million shares. First Tru LP has 1.68 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Long Island Lc has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca accumulated 2.21 million shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Roberts Glore & Co Il accumulated 0.17% or 6,750 shares. Prudential Plc has 1.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7.74 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.14M shares. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 3.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5.05 million shares. Burns J W & New York reported 5,165 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.32% or 4.21M shares. Invesco Ltd has 59.60 million shares. Smithfield Com accumulated 55,039 shares. Jefferies Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 34,895 shares stake.