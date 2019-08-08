Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake; Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 6 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 12 reduced and sold stakes in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 109,800 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 857,500 shares with $18.12 million value, down from 967,300 last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $9.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 354,797 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 12,759 shares traded. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $129.57 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 19.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund for 472,382 shares. James Investment Research Inc owns 101,374 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 63,658 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 17,850 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 25.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $238.86 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) stake by 24,350 shares to 264,768 valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Live Oak Bancshares Inc stake by 209,310 shares and now owns 350,543 shares. Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Qs Invsts Limited owns 0.03% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 117,107 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 45,206 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 63,618 shares. holds 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 2,112 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 64,063 shares. Symphony Asset Lc reported 0.06% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Moreover, Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Millennium holds 0.01% or 418,853 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc reported 2,255 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 251,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Proxima Capital Limited Liability Co holds 4.56% or 196,000 shares.