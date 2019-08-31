Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Steelcase (SCS) Position; NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (NGCRF) Shorts Down By 41.4%

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Steelcase Inc (SCS) stake by 68.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 178,370 shares as Steelcase Inc (SCS)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 82,173 shares with $1.20 million value, down from 260,543 last quarter. Steelcase Inc now has $1.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 383,645 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) had a decrease of 41.4% in short interest. NGCRF’s SI was 40,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 41.4% from 68,600 shares previously. With 24,000 avg volume, 2 days are for NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:NGCRF)’s short sellers to cover NGCRF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.0335 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 200 shares traded. NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “10 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy as the Market Shudders – Investorplace.com” on February 06, 2018.

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the hotel, gaming, and leisure businesses in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company has market cap of $6.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. The firm owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, a hotel-casino entertainment complex that consists of 700 suites and deluxe rooms, public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, 19 food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and premium meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces that can accommodate approximately 1,000 delegates.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Altus Midstream Co stake by 1.09M shares to 1.49 million valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exantas Cap Corp stake by 95,200 shares and now owns 383,353 shares. Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) was raised too.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.95 million for 9.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). James Investment holds 38,795 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 73,937 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0% or 67,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 9,899 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,824 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Group has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Blackrock reported 6.19M shares. Bridgeway Inc reported 476,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0.14% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0.04% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 428,127 shares. 13,450 are held by Verity Verity Ltd. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,008 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 101,404 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 1,111 shares.