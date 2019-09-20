Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Washington Fed (WAFD) Cut as Market Value Rose; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lifted Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $1.94 Million

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 9,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,417 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16M, up from 51,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $219.24. About 24.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 165,370 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78M, down from 187,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 307,916 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 700,890 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 69,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $53.10M for 14.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold WAFD shares while 77 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 65.32 million shares or 2.18% less from 66.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.