Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Its Flexsteel Inds (FLXS) Position by $581,900; Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake by $4.06 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $820.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 55,014 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (FLXS) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,059 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 80,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flexsteel Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1,077 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 47.80% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS)

More notable recent Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flexsteel Taps Dubow and Murphy to Bolster Marketing Team – Business Wire” on January 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flexsteel Industries down 8% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Flexsteel Announces Leadership Change – Business Wire” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for First Solar, Urban Outfitters, Flexsteel Industries, and TPG Specialty Lending â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Quotes.Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “FLXS Stock Price & News – Flexsteel Industries Inc. – Wall Street Journal” with publication date: April 18, 2018.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 125,490 shares to 163,916 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carolina Finl Corp New (NASDAQ:CARO) by 131,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FLXS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.69% more from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,500 were reported by First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 560 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.03% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) or 26,401 shares. Moreover, Denali Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) for 102 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) or 1,066 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 658,962 shares. Strs Ohio owns 13,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs accumulated 163,252 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 40,619 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 16,725 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,194 activity.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56 million shares to 12.34 million shares, valued at $510.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).