Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Proassurance (PRA) Holding by $1.95 Million; Korea Investment Lifted Gap Del (GPS) Holding by $1.15 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Gap Inc Del (GPS) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 165,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 121,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Gap Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 12.45 million shares traded or 92.15% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 76.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 57,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 132,051 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 74,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 330,384 shares traded or 10.31% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 32,216 shares to 263,322 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 112,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,800 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.06% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Petrus Trust Lta invested in 7,630 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 386,115 shares. Haverford has invested 0.69% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 757,450 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has 179,129 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 34,751 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) has 4,286 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap owns 14,206 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 3,744 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co owns 1.19M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,148 shares. 20,579 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mgmt. Shufro Rose And Communication Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 7,130 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 18,408 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Prtn reported 726,025 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Amer Century Inc has 0.06% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Ls Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,571 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). State Street Corporation reported 1.73 million shares stake. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.03% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). 9,230 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 193,256 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 624,600 shares to 12.52M shares, valued at $366.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 184,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,281 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).