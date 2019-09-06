Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding By $28.97 Million; Kla Tencor (KLAC) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 19.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 934,600 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 3.87 million shares with $123.35M value, down from 4.80 million last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $21.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 947,879 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%

Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 305 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 183 reduced and sold stock positions in Kla Tencor Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 139.61 million shares, up from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kla Tencor Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 138 Increased: 211 New Position: 94.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 9.99% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation for 400,750 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 54,250 shares or 4.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Associates Ltd Oh has 4.6% invested in the company for 630,192 shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 4.19% in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 27,189 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 978,152 shares traded. KLA Corporation (KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $340.08 million for 17.22 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What KLA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KLAC gains bull on semi equip optimism – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.42 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4200 highest and $34 lowest target. $38’s average target is 15.26% above currents $32.97 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $715.48 million for 7.36 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.