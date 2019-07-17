Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.63 Million Its Acco Brands (ACCO) Position; Ithaka Group Raised By $2.81 Million Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) stake by 74.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 203,240 shares as Acco Brands Corp (ACCO)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 474,735 shares with $4.06 million value, up from 271,495 last quarter. Acco Brands Corp now has $793.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 204,469 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR

Ithaka Group Llc increased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 11,436 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 122,999 shares with $30.32M value, up from 111,563 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $55.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $297.42. About 633,614 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 10,397 shares to 109,342 valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 7,980 shares and now owns 23,364 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 6,987 shares to 119 valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 5,686 shares and now owns 117,402 shares. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $271 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOW in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 25. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. Schneider David also sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank reported 598,600 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 0.46% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,526 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.07% or 5,898 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 14,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 579,190 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Ser holds 0.15% or 2,000 shares. Caxton Associates Lp owns 20,700 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.61% or 6,270 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 5,398 shares. Financial Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 7,139 shares. Aviva Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 67,248 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 223,529 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 311,692 shares. 1,333 were accumulated by Riverhead Mgmt. First Manhattan accumulated 325 shares.