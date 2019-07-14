Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Its Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding; Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,976 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 53,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 228,712 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 59,296 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bar Hbr Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 24,630 shares to 56,072 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 937,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tensile Capital Mgmt Limited owns 161,700 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 165,318 shares. 9 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 15,174 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,021 shares. Camarda Ltd reported 28 shares. 713 were reported by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd. Piedmont Inv accumulated 5,652 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp has 309,674 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com owns 152,219 shares. Citadel Limited Com reported 0% stake. Pacific Glob Inv Management Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 3,055 shares.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82M for 102.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.