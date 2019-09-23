Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased By $1.46 Million Its Avx New (AVX) Holding; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 12.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 1.01M shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 6.81M shares with $948.02 million value, down from 7.82 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Avx Corp New (AVX) stake by 37.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 91,350 shares as Avx Corp New (AVX)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 335,068 shares with $5.56M value, up from 243,718 last quarter. Avx Corp New now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 142,746 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill stake by 12,940 shares to 214,762 valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 689,300 shares and now owns 2.07 million shares. Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 6,353 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,270 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Co invested 0.64% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 401 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.99 million shares. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 6,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Company stated it has 43,979 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 21,396 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,606 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Lazard Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,653 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 12.95% above currents $131.74 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Mgmt stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Starr Int Com reported 20,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp invested in 611,811 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 15.42 million shares. 2,100 are held by Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. 641,885 were accumulated by Gulf Bankshares (Uk). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.44M shares. New York-based Gm Advisory Grp Inc has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Papp L Roy & Assocs has invested 2.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.58% or 50,261 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.67% or 1.59 million shares. West Chester Advsrs Inc invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Klingenstein Fields And Lc invested in 3.88% or 536,166 shares. The North Carolina-based Arbor Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barr E S has invested 3.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased S&P Global Inc stake by 61,540 shares to 2.42 million valued at $551.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) stake by 3.71M shares and now owns 9.20M shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.