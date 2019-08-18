Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Its Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holding as Shares Rose; Holder First Personal Financial Services Lifted China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 28,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.80M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 466,097 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 861,104 shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 110,190 shares to 395,763 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

