Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Trustco Bk N Y (TRST) Holding By $750,750; Hibbett Sports Has 0.94 Sentiment

Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 65 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 69 cut down and sold their holdings in Hibbett Sports Inc. The funds in our database now own: 22.50 million shares, down from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hibbett Sports Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 51 Increased: 42 New Position: 23.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Trustco Bk Corp N Y (TRST) stake by 25.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 107,250 shares as Trustco Bk Corp N Y (TRST)’s stock rose 2.02%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 529,648 shares with $4.11M value, up from 422,398 last quarter. Trustco Bk Corp N Y now has $743.30 million valuation. It closed at $7.67 lastly. It is down 10.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $80,128 activity. MARINELLO ANTHONY J MD PHD bought $38,547 worth of stock or 5,072 shares. 1,500 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) shares with value of $11,925 were bought by CURLEY KEVIN M. 900 shares were bought by DE GENNARO DENNIS A, worth $7,186 on Thursday, March 7. $22,470 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was bought by HALL MICHAEL JAMES.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) stake by 65,670 shares to 78,402 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) stake by 148,000 shares and now owns 172,118 shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRST shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 59.57 million shares or 1.28% more from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). 1.66M are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 54,625 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 24,289 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 19,494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 134 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 663,596 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 130,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 500 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 1.05M shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. for 218,076 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 42,732 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.74% invested in the company for 32,059 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.56% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 276,647 shares.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 483,124 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500.

