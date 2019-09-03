Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Steelcase (SCS) as Market Valuation Declined; Hennessy Advisors Holding in Intel (INTC) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 125,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 96,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 222,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 5.43M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 68.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 178,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,173 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 260,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 87,589 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.85M for 8.90 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 241,000 shares to 4.91M shares, valued at $401.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 36,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tieton Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 195,345 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 638,823 shares. Alpha Windward has 0.26% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 999 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Captrust Financial Advisors has 495 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment has invested 0.2% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 925,175 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 123,201 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 99,500 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Co holds 0.04% or 13,450 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt has 430,962 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset has 0.56% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Longer Investments reported 2.48% stake. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability has 3.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 232,860 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 108,306 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg accumulated 4.10M shares. The North Carolina-based Novare Cap Management Llc has invested 2.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oakwood Capital Ca holds 138,346 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 355,951 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 55,052 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 1.04% or 18,676 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 39,095 are held by Monetary Mgmt Group Inc.