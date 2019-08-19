Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Paccar (PCAR) Stake by $5.24 Million; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $435,209

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.24M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 172,334 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 231,943 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, down from 235,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 398,315 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares to 248,255 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,720 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 136,564 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Livingston Group Asset Com (Operating As Southport Management) reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 20,338 shares. Baxter Bros holds 46,243 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 54,384 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tanaka Capital Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chevy Chase Inc has 2.63 million shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz Associates has invested 2.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alethea Mgmt Lc stated it has 14,999 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 0.61% or 3.35M shares. Investec Asset Ltd invested in 2.76% or 4.99 million shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 5.95M shares. The Oregon-based Pioneer Bank N A Or has invested 2.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Eck Associate invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) by 35,890 shares to 120,989 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 44,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39 million for 9.84 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.