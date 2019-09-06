Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Geo Group New (GEO) Stake; Google (GOOG) Sentiment Is 0.63

Google Inc (GOOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 funds increased or started new positions, while 8 trimmed and sold stock positions in Google Inc. The funds in our database reported: 51,992 shares, down from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Google Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Geo Group Inc New (GEO) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 63,460 shares as Geo Group Inc New (GEO)’s stock declined 15.19%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 4.97M shares with $95.38M value, down from 5.03M last quarter. Geo Group Inc New now has $2.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 73,609 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 166,040 shares to 367,940 valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) stake by 72,650 shares and now owns 288,599 shares. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) was raised too.

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GEO’s profit will be $81.22M for 6.63 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – REITs Version – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1206.74. About 283,672 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has declined 0.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $821.51 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 24.36 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 7.06% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. for 14,780 shares. M. Kraus & Co owns 5,011 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc. has 2.81% invested in the company for 4,292 shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Inc has invested 2.37% in the stock. Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,374 shares.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.75 EPS, down 2.37% or $0.31 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOG’s profit will be $8.68 billion for 23.66 P/E if the $12.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.27% negative EPS growth.