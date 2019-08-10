Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Peapack (PGC) Position; Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Shorts Increased By 18.43%

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) had an increase of 18.43% in short interest. GEOS’s SI was 234,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.43% from 198,100 shares previously. With 83,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s short sellers to cover GEOS’s short positions. The SI to Geospace Technologies Corporation’s float is 1.96%. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 68,972 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Peapack (PGC) stake by 101.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 76,910 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 153,018 shares with $4.01 million value, up from 76,108 last quarter. Peapack now has $529.02 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 52,138 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,331 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 95,862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 2,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 33,944 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 67,054 shares. 24,700 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Salzhauer Michael reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 8,702 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ejf Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 43,864 shares. Philadelphia Tru has 0.65% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Cacti Asset Ltd Llc reported 57,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 45,076 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 8,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 8,171 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity. $13,678 worth of stock was bought by DeBel Richard on Friday, May 17.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes seismic instruments and equipment for the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $179.40 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Seismic and Non-Seismic. It currently has negative earnings. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring services and products; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products.