Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Blue Bird (HCAC) as Valuation Were Volatile; G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Position in Five9 (FIVN) by $4.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 74.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 130,530 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 305,138 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 174,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.15 million market cap company. It closed at $9.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company's stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 413,114 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 155,800 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $519.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 171,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF).