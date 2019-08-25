Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased By $24.46 Million Its Cummins (CMI) Position; Fiera Capital Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 155,800 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 3.29 million shares with $519.93 million value, down from 3.45M last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $22.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.53M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 32.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 103,174 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 219,072 shares with $11.83M value, down from 322,246 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Aviance Management Lc has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,979 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 4.1% stake. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,798 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.85% or 5.53M shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested in 161,750 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S&Co holds 1.27% or 211,992 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corporation accumulated 1.16 million shares. 6,690 were accumulated by Sonata. 126,378 are owned by Covington Investment Advsr. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 150,290 shares. 149,683 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 15,000 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 5,178 shares to 11,392 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 6,717 shares and now owns 310,002 shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.53% above currents $46.61 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,427 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 8,513 shares. Old Republic International reported 209,500 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. West Coast Lc holds 1.7% or 45,652 shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Com Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 27,057 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 5,358 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Summit. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.1% or 4,317 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 4,306 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dupont Management stated it has 13,657 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 655,034 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 8,929 shares. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 21,860 shares in its portfolio.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) stake by 197,400 shares to 331,540 valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) stake by 118,880 shares and now owns 254,226 shares. Quantenna Communications Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 13.36% above currents $142.02 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18300 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore.