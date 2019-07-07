Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Apache (APA) Stake by $23.26 Million as Share Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Tiger Management Upped Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 684,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.88M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550.26 million, down from 16.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 8.02M shares traded or 89.30% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Was $615 Millio; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has a ‘tremendous amount of power’ and should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 27/03/2018 – Facebook in Hiring Spree for Washington Lobbyists Amid Scandal; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 10/03/2018 – Facebook antagonist Senator Mark Warner is now concerned about bad security on connected devices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 363 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Co accumulated 53,556 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Illinois-based Perritt Cap has invested 0.11% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 16,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 6,574 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.43% or 28,000 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs Incorporated reported 188,900 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 6,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,670 are held by Regions Fin. 86 were accumulated by Alphamark Advsr Ltd. Mufg Americas reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv holds 52,782 shares. Citigroup reported 139,893 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division accumulated 20,713 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 165,300 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $45.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luther Burbank Corp by 191,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,840 was made by Meyer William Mark on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.71M for 30.89 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,800 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.45% or 63,057 shares in its portfolio. Barnett Comm reported 540 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 6,735 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 1.19% or 232,482 shares. Nokota LP holds 0.43% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Investment Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipswich Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,768 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has 2,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 879,142 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 22,437 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Franklin Incorporated owns 2.13 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Portolan Mgmt Limited holds 1.12% or 65,304 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management has 1.06M shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.