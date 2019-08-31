Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $21.54 Million; Eventide Asset Management Upped Arqule (ARQL) Stake

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 505,372 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 673,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 12.92M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.93 million, down from 13.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 4.91 million shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33,000 shares to 317,000 shares, valued at $52.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,000 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hillsdale Inc holds 0% or 600 shares. Parkside Bancorp & holds 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 538 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 2,412 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Llc reported 1.28% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 5.56 million were reported by Northern Trust. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 3.09 million shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 347,223 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 396,490 were reported by Ser Automobile Association. Finemark Bancshares Tru holds 0.19% or 102,793 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 10,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 59,485 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 429,600 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $364.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 94,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,967 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $425.52 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

