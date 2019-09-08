Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position In Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Was Has Lifted; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 63,976 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 53,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 152,298 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $184.55. About 88,878 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

