Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding In Unilever Plc (UL) Was Boosted; Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 198,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 216,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 167,814 shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 63.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 4.84 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.16M, up from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 655,447 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 33,600 shares to 244,000 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 25,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,976 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

