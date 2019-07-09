Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Stake in Navistar Intl New (NAV) by $13.64 Million; Edgar Lomax Co Has Upped Holding in Allstate (ALL) as Stock Price Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 426,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.45 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 95,460 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 13.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Navistar International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAV); 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – PLANS TO EXPAND PRODUCT LINE-UP IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund: Navistar Board Elected Miller Effective April 17; 15/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS CHIEF ‘VERY SATISFIED’ WITH NAVISTAR DEVELOPMENT; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s: Navistar’s Competitive Position Is Further Enhanced by Partnership With Volkswagen Truck and Bus; 23/03/2018 – IC Bus Takes chargE™ On The Road; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q ADJ EBITDA $104M, EST. $83.7M; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS UNIT COULD LIFT NAVISTAR STAKE AFTER POSSIBLE IPO; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund Management: Designated Raymond Miller Its Second Nominee to Serve on Navistar Board; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 46,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 694,893 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.45 million, up from 648,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 520,981 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 385 are held by Ent Service. White Pine Lc holds 0.31% or 8,850 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 43,959 shares. 5,000 are held by Cutler Inv Counsel Limited. M&R Capital holds 0.14% or 6,229 shares. Marathon Cap holds 5,029 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 4,658 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company invested in 517,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bank accumulated 33,294 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Wade G W & Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Brandywine Limited Liability Corporation invested in 322,413 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,950 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 36,154 shares.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.35M shares to 332,273 shares, valued at $17.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 71,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,121 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Limited Liability Company reported 229,959 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 92,758 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 71,970 shares to 144,118 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 44,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).