Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $13.05 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,750 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 100,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $198.59. About 217,625 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 283,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.97 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.43 million, down from 7.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 1.92M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 19,248 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp owns 141,088 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Dallas accumulated 87,087 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.04% or 22,030 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,065 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Management Ltd has 0.15% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership reported 7,328 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 5,620 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28.22 million shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 807,087 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,139 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carolina Finl Corp New (NASDAQ:CARO) by 131,110 shares to 163,288 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru holds 589,061 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny, New York-based fund reported 65,069 shares. Sit Investment Associate owns 64,590 shares. Brown Cap Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stanley has 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,013 shares. 4,637 are held by Tompkins. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 23,061 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,364 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.45% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shell Asset reported 40,016 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,048 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 1,640 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 210,000 shares.