Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Meredith (MDP) Stake by $1.38 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Increased Its Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Stake by $310,200

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 25,600 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 355,431 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 25,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 49,631 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 74,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 233,210 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure; 21/03/2018 – American Media: No Longer Interesting in Acquiring Time Brands Being Offered By Meredith; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Adds To Local Media Group With Acquisition Of KPLR-TV St. Louis; 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH COMPLETES SALE OF TIME INC. UK TO EPIRIS; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 10/04/2018 – SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 45,100 shares to 183,322 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 68,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (NYSE:HMN).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 76,422 shares to 223,510 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,770 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings In.