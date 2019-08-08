Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in American Vanguard (AVD) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Clark Estates Lowered Its Position by $2.38 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 65,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The institutional investor held 78,402 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 144,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.83M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 131,865 shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 68.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc analyzed 95,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 43,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 138,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 3.71M shares traded or 17.84% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 120,260 shares to 152,749 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 39,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,350 shares, and has risen its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 16,800 shares to 104,298 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

