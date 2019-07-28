Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Maintains Position in Caesarstone LTD (CSTE); Conning Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 86,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,659 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 272,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesarstone Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 32,879 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has risen 12.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 14/05/2018 – Joho Capital LLC Exits Position in Caesarstone; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF YAIR AVERBUCH AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 25.2% COMPARED TO 36.1% IN THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Caesarstone Introduces the Metropolitan Collection and New Additions to the Classico Collection for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Cuts 2018 View To Rev $590M-$610M; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE REPORTS RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION &; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – REDUCES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Announces Raanan Zilberman’s Resignation And Appointment Of Yair Averbuch As Interim Chief Executive Officer

Conning Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 10,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 849,926 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.26M, up from 839,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,062 shares to 36,237 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,922 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz And Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,730 shares. Windsor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 16,900 were reported by Perkins Mngmt. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 552,363 shares. Bridges Invest Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 126,527 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,402 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability holds 197,749 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance accumulated 11.72M shares or 0.88% of the stock. Planning holds 8,075 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Limited has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 133,915 were reported by Woodstock. Usa Financial Portformulas has 3.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 3.10M shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc accumulated 14.00M shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 14,780 shares.

