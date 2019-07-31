Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Position by $26.74 Million; Condor Capital Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Upped by $304,354 as Shares Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 9.07M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 154,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 891,905 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.19 million, up from 737,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $176. About 44,703 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 210 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.5% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Hillhouse Cap Management Limited holds 1.20M shares. Punch Associates Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 37,155 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Regions Finance stated it has 1,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Manhattan reported 8,114 shares. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Old Comml Bank In owns 2,639 shares. 246,279 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 18,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 424,500 shares to 23.81M shares, valued at $605.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 545,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

