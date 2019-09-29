Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Waterstone Finl Md (WSBF) Position by $1.43 Million; Coho Partners LTD Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.87 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF) by 102.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 83,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The institutional investor held 165,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 81,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Finl Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 71,656 shares traded or 18.54% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 53,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.04M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 29,000 shares to 720,786 shares, valued at $38.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 529,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Smart Sand Inc.

