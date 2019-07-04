Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Waterstone Finl Md (WSBF) Stake; CEAPRO ORDINARY SHARES (CRPOF) Shorts Down By 69.44%

CEAPRO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) had a decrease of 69.44% in short interest. CRPOF’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 69.44% from 18,000 shares previously. With 8,700 avg volume, 1 days are for CEAPRO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s short sellers to cover CRPOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.26 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF) stake by 33.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 40,350 shares as Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF)’s stock rose 5.50%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 81,459 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 121,809 last quarter. Waterstone Finl Inc Md now has $476.81M valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 18,567 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 362,200 shares to 382,200 valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Franks Intl N V (NYSE:FI) stake by 725,460 shares and now owns 16.14M shares. Ichor Holdings was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 238,872 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has 11,666 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 44,000 shares stake. 355 were reported by Tower Rech Cap (Trc). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 28,535 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 19,000 shares stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 14,787 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 784 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 19,088 are held by D E Shaw And Com Incorporated. 1.24 million are owned by Vanguard Gp. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 621,496 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 33,878 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).