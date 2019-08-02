Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Holding in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) by $2.06 Million; British Columbia Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 98,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.74 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 2.34 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 69,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 163,227 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 93,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 482,020 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.29 million shares to 36.96 million shares, valued at $377.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 45,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,171 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 213,400 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 226,522 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 14.29M shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Voloridge Inv Management Lc accumulated 107,036 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 21,474 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 66,772 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,915 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hawk Ridge Cap Mngmt LP has invested 2.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 209,848 shares. Asset Management One Comm holds 91,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 48,839 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 500,037 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 158,159 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc owns 223,942 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Schroder Invest Management Group has 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 437,638 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 20,034 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 8,000 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 31,800 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Westpac invested in 100,511 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). National Pension Serv has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 93 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 76 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 11,902 shares to 32,004 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 61,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,828 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).