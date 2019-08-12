Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $1.22 Million as Stock Rose; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Value Declined While Grs Advisors Lifted Position

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 364,512 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 18,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 87,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 69,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 82,120 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 18,721 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 3,098 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 241 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,359 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 5,800 shares. Kennedy reported 0.08% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 11,593 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com stated it has 78,299 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 673,000 shares to 12.92M shares, valued at $419.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 937,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares to 288,631 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 30,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,227 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

