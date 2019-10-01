Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in Meritor (MTOR) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Augustine Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by $429,857

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 8.64 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 232,751 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 265,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 2.53M shares traded or 221.51% up from the average. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.84 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Company reported 0.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 136,832 shares. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 543,796 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.32% or 464,269 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth, a West Virginia-based fund reported 4,501 shares. 67,704 were reported by Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,934 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Calamos Wealth Mgmt holds 0.64% or 56,952 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital Lp has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fcg Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,706 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1.79M are held by Strs Ohio. Cleararc Capital has 0.87% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Johnson Grp Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 9,101 were reported by Boltwood Cap.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MTOR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.63% more from 76.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 153,497 were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 20,508 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 29,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.04% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 3,386 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 591,712 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 575,702 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.52 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 66,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 548,841 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 96,580 shares to 5.77M shares, valued at $67.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 470,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.