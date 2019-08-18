Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Blue Bird (HCAC) Position; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shorts Decreased By 4.61%

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) stake by 74.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 130,530 shares as Blue Bird Corp (HCAC)’s stock 0.00%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 305,138 shares with $5.17M value, up from 174,608 last quarter. Blue Bird Corp now has $374.44M valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 880 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) had a decrease of 4.61% in short interest. ATRA’s SI was 7.95 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.61% from 8.33 million shares previously. With 736,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s short sellers to cover ATRA’s short positions. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 831,775 shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Smart Sand Inc stake by 542,450 shares to 951,129 valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) stake by 20,210 shares and now owns 37,959 shares. Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 4,591 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Credit Suisse Ag owns 25,709 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Alps Advisors stated it has 110,257 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.69M shares. Driehaus Capital Limited holds 193,461 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc invested in 52,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 27,301 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 57,700 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Smithfield Tru Comm invested in 181 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.92M shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $755.84 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

