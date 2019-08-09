Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Maintains Stake in Capital One Finl (COF); As U S Bancorp (USB) Market Value Rose, Haverford Financial Services Has Upped Its Holding

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 16,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 46,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 30,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 3.43 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 4.91 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.11M, up from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 889,696 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 54,750 shares to 128,883 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 143,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Increased Card Lending, Lower Charge-Off Rates Should Have Boosted Capital One’s Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

