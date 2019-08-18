Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) Cut by $1.98 Million; As Markel (MKL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Court Place Advisors Increased Its Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 651,900 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.60 million, down from 689,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.02. About 33,738 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 58,100 shares to 139,418 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 154,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). M&T Bancorp Corp invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,313 shares. Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia reported 62,877 shares. Raymond James Financial Services reported 5,036 shares stake. 41,915 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 71,631 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 7,541 shares. Atlanta Comm L L C invested in 0.01% or 35,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Ltd has invested 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Company owns 1.67 million shares.

