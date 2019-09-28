Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Maintains Stake in Peapack (PGC); As Hc2 Holdings (HCHC) Stock Rose, Holder Mittleman Brothers Decreased Position by $752,724

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Hc2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 376,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, down from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 54,400 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 08/05/2018 – HC2 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HC2 Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM AND TACK-ON NOTE ISSUANCE ARE CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; NO RATINGS IMPACT; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 11 Days; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Rev $453.7M; 14/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings 4Q Rev $458.5M; 16/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 200,448 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 153,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 33,982 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Analysts await HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by HC2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -330.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HC2 to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Global Marine Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “A Deeply Undervalued Holding Company After Recent Market Turmoil – GuruFocus.com” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “HC2 Portfolio Company DBM Global Inc. Completes Acquisition of GrayWolf Industrial – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HC2 Broadcasting Launches Network Partnership With The Christian Broadcasting Network – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) CEO Philip Falcone on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold HCHC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 19.55 million shares or 16.72% less from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 300 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 133,676 shares. American Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.01M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Js Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.10M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 137,972 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 0% or 258,500 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 91,956 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 94,040 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd has 0% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Palladium Ptnrs reported 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mittleman Brothers Limited Co reported 5.1% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 25,680 shares to 239,088 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 12,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,762 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 11,841 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 5,194 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 5,256 shares. Kbc Nv reported 4,240 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Pitcairn accumulated 10,500 shares. 474 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorporation Tru. 12,024 are held by American International Group Inc Inc. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 29,114 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 45,583 shares. State Street Corporation has 392,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank has Been Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019 by American Banker – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tri-County Scholarship Fund to Honor Douglas L. Kennedy Among Others at 38th Annual Awards Dinner – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Christopher J. Colombo, CPA, MBA, as a Wealth Advisor for its Subsidiary, Quadrant Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Paragon Care Limitedâ€™s (ASX:PGC) 4.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.