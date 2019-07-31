Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increases Holding in Photronics (PLAB); As General Electric (GE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $487,593

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (GE) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,823 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in General Electric Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 166.65M shares traded or 225.94% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 145,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 424,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 413,157 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q by 86,092 shares to 656,864 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL) by 2,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,716 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $6,920 activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Burr Richelle E sold $16,170. Another trade for 5,600 shares valued at $59,752 was made by Progler Christopher J on Friday, February 1.

