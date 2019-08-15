Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Harley Davidson (HOG) Stake; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Matthew 25 Management Has Raised Holding by $913,000

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $182.12. About 5.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Thirty-two U.S. embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 11/04/2018 – Former Facebook exec says regulation would be good for Facebook, bad for competition; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 253,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.88M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.32M, up from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 551,709 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 48,200 shares to 17.39 million shares, valued at $350.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 877,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.98M shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

