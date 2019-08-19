Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) as Valuation Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Salient Trust Company Lta Trimmed Stake

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 73,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.24M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 14,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 63,397 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 48,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 90,290 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING

Since June 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $165,530 activity. CLARKE JOHN U bought 5,000 shares worth $107,350. $49,725 worth of stock was bought by FIX ROGER L on Monday, August 12.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 92,880 shares to 173,785 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 343,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 19,602 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 111,944 are owned by Broadview Advsr Llc. Snyder Cap Limited Partnership reported 463,845 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 153,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.05% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). 154,137 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,142 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Fenimore Asset Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Morgan Stanley reported 12,433 shares. American Gp reported 0% stake. Renaissance Lc invested in 0.01% or 469,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,159 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 108,594 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Altfest L J & invested in 16,918 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Sky Invest Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 98,212 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Summit Group Incorporated Llc stated it has 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beck holds 14,814 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 45,708 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry And. Birinyi Assocs owns 29,250 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Ent Services reported 33,403 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,565 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture reported 25,000 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 565,716 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 0.98% stake. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).