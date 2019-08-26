Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $953,400 as Stock Value Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Foster & Motley Has Raised by $642,222 Its Stake

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,775 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, up from 45,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 254,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, down from 276,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 4.26M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M

