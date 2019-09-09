Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Peapack (PGC) Stake; As Agilent Technologies Com (A) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 94.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 13,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 842 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 14,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.12 million shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 101.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 76,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 153,018 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 76,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 76,102 shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Systematic LP has 0.05% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1.19 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 10,288 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.01% or 33,724 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 24,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability owns 8,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 95,862 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 29,800 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 31,920 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Teton Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 127,300 shares to 4.95 million shares, valued at $256.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 62,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,554 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 72,963 shares to 195,509 shares, valued at $37.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 8,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc Com (NYSE:AIZ).