Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted Stake in Photronics (PLAB); Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Its Idex (IEX) Position by $531,822

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.68. About 16,817 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 145,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 424,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.13M market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 32,397 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $86,664 activity. Burr Richelle E had sold 1,500 shares worth $16,170 on Monday, February 4. On Friday, March 15 JORDAN JOHN P bought $9,250 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 1,000 shares. Progler Christopher J had sold 5,600 shares worth $59,752 on Friday, February 1.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 521,700 shares to 16.44M shares, valued at $610.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 85,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,541 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 108,349 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 124,370 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 21,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Phocas Finance has invested 0.37% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Needham Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 567,500 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 24,592 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 849,974 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 100,600 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc stated it has 5,437 shares. Sei Investments holds 64,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Technology owns 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 87,000 shares. Blackrock reported 10.03 million shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 8,962 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 325,646 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cleararc Capital invested in 1,944 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs LP has 27,307 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 820 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.15% or 121,665 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% or 17,742 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% or 10,684 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 1,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 118,341 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has invested 0.28% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Snyder Mngmt LP holds 493,278 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Capital World Invsts reported 5.66M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,305 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

