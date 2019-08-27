Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Nrg Energy (NRG) Position as Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Harvard Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $32.29 Million as Share Value Rose

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 254,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 276,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 203,240 shares to 474,735 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 28,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 28,552 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 54,071 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 47,419 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 0.08% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 8,864 shares. Lpl Lc has 13,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 13,802 shares. Cadence Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,883 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 464,565 shares. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,807 were accumulated by Hanson & Doremus Mngmt. Da Davidson And Communications has invested 1.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 44,543 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nippon Life Americas accumulated 186,103 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 81,770 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.78 million shares. Chatham Gru holds 38,567 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Co reported 194,100 shares stake. 40,396 were accumulated by Reliance Of Delaware. Sonata Gru owns 16,344 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 11,180 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability Company reported 16,840 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,527 shares. Cheviot Value Limited accumulated 3.01% or 32,663 shares.

