Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position In Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Was Has Boosted; American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Lifted Position by $6.20 Million as Shares Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 24,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 146,527 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 122,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 396,039 shares traded or 27.73% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 4.03 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 48,200 shares to 17.39M shares, valued at $350.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 26,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,110 shares, and cut its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR).

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ambac Financial (AMBC) CEO Claude LeBlanc on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambac Financial Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 250,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $70.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.01M shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 130,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Everence reported 13,620 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 183,727 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 22,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,553 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 10,764 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,032 shares. Central Bancorporation & Tru Co owns 150 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 333,282 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 46,444 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.59 million shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorp Corp has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).