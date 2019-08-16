Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Washington Fed (WAFD) Lifted by $1.07 Million; Alpine Associates Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 38,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 187,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 148,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 129,840 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 5.15M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 71,862 shares to 312,762 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55M shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Lc reported 27,499 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 497,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation reported 1.04 million shares. 239,419 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. 115,000 are held by Kj Harrison Prns. Moreover, Quantbot Techs LP has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,762 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 526,125 shares. 442 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whittier Trust has 4,061 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 14,970 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hodges Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 375,000 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 167 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 11,470 shares. Lorber David A invested in 19,711 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co reported 12,668 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company invested in 115,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 8,539 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 145,053 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 187,170 shares. Btim invested 0.13% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 239,597 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 1,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 0.09% or 32,550 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 268,590 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 12,167 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com owns 603,744 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 219,961 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.99M shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $49.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 14.86M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45.99M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).