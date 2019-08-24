Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increases Stake in Gamco Investors (GBL); Accuvest Global Advisors Upped Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.29% . The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 57,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gamco Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 25,558 shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 16/05/2018 – Madison Square Garden Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 15/05/2018 – Gabelli Multimedia Trust Reaffirms Its 10% Distribution Policy and Declares Second Quarter Distribution of $0.22 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO Announces $0.20 Per Share Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution; 17/05/2018 – GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.05 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 6.92% STAKE IN ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC; 13/03/2018 – GAMCO Comments on lngles Markets’ 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 182.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY) by 22,344 shares to 70,679 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) by 22,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,801 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Ww Wide Grp Inc A S invested in 7.31% or 3.00M shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 418,984 shares. Iron Finance Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 1,287 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.02% or 33,775 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 49,510 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 287,965 shares. Finemark Financial Bank & stated it has 97,483 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 1,858 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 72,269 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 45,370 shares. Thomas White Limited holds 0.15% or 4,465 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 3,181 shares. 65,896 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold GBL shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 16,503 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 29,394 shares. Cooperman Leon G, Florida-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 2,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 35,586 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Auxier Asset has invested 0.04% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Ltd Company holds 73,342 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). 44,695 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 186,660 shares. Css Ltd Co Il has 0.02% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated owns 1,499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Company Inv Advisers Inc stated it has 7.96% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). 22,100 are owned by Axa.

More notable recent GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.05 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The GDL Fund Announces Evaluation of Potential Strategic Alternatives – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Gabelli Multimedia Trust Reaffirms Its 10% Distribution Policy and Declares Third Quarter Distribution of $0.22 Per Share – Stockhouse” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Columbia Graduate School of Business in Conjunction with Gabelli Funds Selects Bruce C. N. Greenwald 2019 Recipient of Graham & Dodd, Murray, Greenwald Prize – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.