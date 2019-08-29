Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Movado Group (MOV) Position By $1.87 Million; 4 Analysts Bullish Aviva plc (LON:AV)

Among 5 analysts covering Aviva PLC (LON:AV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Aviva PLC has GBX 562 highest and GBX 430 lowest target. GBX 505.20’s average target is 42.27% above currents GBX 355.1 stock price. Aviva PLC had 35 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 27. Deutsche Bank maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) rating on Monday, March 18. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 470 target. The stock of Aviva plc (LON:AV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 525 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Shore Capital reinitiated Aviva plc (LON:AV) on Friday, April 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy” on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. See Aviva plc (LON:AV) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 495.00 New Target: GBX 485.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 525.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 560.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 495.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 430.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 560.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 495.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 495.00 Maintain

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Movado Group Inc (MOV) stake by 74.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 51,960 shares as Movado Group Inc (MOV)’s stock declined 23.97%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 121,709 shares with $4.43 million value, up from 69,749 last quarter. Movado Group Inc now has $469.75M valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 377,660 shares traded or 71.98% up from the average. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $605M-$615M; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence

The stock increased 0.45% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 355.1. About 4.69M shares traded. Aviva plc (LON:AV) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Aviva plc (LON:AV) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Looking At Aviva plc (LON:AV.) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Aviva plc (LON:AV.)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 13.91 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies. It has a 6.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s general and health insurance products comprise personal lines of insurance products, such as motor, household, travel, and creditor insurance; commercial lines of insurance products, including fleet, liability, and commercial property insurance; health insurance products consisting of private health, income protection, and personal accident products, as well as various corporate healthcare insurance products; and insurance for corporate and specialty risks.

Investors sentiment increased to 6 in Q1 2019. Its up 5.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Aviva plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 150.57% more from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd owns 2.68M shares. Cornerstone Prns Lc invested 0.01% in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Motco reported 192 shares. Amg National Bancorporation invested in 0.12% or 179,049 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 25,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Aviva plc (LON:AV) for 30,707 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd holds 45,450 shares. Meritage Mngmt stated it has 227,115 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 392 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 33,315 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Causeway Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Aviva plc (LON:AV).

More notable recent Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TGE, PAHC, SXI, and LKCO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold MOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) or 10,891 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.02% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 3,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 5,383 shares. New York-based Amer Interest Group Inc has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Smith Asset Management Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,742 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4,508 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 90,294 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) or 79,747 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 15,000 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.11% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 12,180 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 10,616 shares.